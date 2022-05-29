IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44

  • Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10

  • Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

  • Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary

    01:42

  • President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

    02:49

  • Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

    02:07

  • The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

    02:30

  • Nationwide car rental shortage interrupts travel season

    02:30

  • Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging

    01:45

  • “The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

    02:30

  • While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

    02:28

  • Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

    02:46

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:47

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28

  • Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:19

  • Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    01:44

  • Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shooting

    01:58

  • Uvalde, Texas community pushes for answers from law enforcement

    01:28

Nightly News

Top Gun: Maverick on track make $151 million this weekend

01:43

Top Gun: Maverick has marked the highest-grossing debut of Tom Cruise’s 40-year career and is on track to make around $151 million this weekend. The film could potentially become the biggest memorial day weekend opener ever. The sequel comes 36 years after the original and is poised to kick off the first normal summer movie season since the pandemic began.May 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44

  • Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10

  • Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

  • Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary

    01:42

  • President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

    02:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All