Nightly News

Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike

01:53

A senior Hamas leader was killed in what Hamas says was an Israeli drone strike on their office in Beirut. The Hamas leader was also on a U.S. wanted list. Israel will not say whether it was responsible. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports.Jan. 3, 2024

