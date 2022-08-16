Top Trump targets on the ballot in Wyoming, Alaska primaries

In Wyoming today, voters will decide the political fate of Rep. Liz Cheney. Cheney has faced backlash among Republican voters for serving on the January 6th committee. Now, Cheney faces Trump-endorsed Republican Harriet Hageman. Meanwhile in Alaska, Sarah Palin is vying for a political comeback and Senator Lisa Murkowski – one of Trump’s top targets – is trying to keep her seat.Aug. 16, 2022