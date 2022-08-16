IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Report: Trump White House officials interviewed by FBI over classified documents

    02:28

  • Schools using government funding to install new ventilation for Covid-19

    02:19

  • Librarian collects hundreds of items used as bookmarks over a decade

    01:35

  • States along Colorado River face water cuts as megadrought intensifies

    01:29

  • New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Top Trump targets on the ballot in Wyoming, Alaska primaries

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    New York airports hit with heavy delays due to staffing issues

    01:29

  • Trump and his associates under legal pressure

    02:05

  • Boston police officers escort stranded groom to island wedding

    01:32

  • Megadrought emergency in Grand Canyon

    02:07

  • Rep. Liz Cheney facing Trump-backed opponent in Wyoming primary

    01:48

  • One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos

    02:14

  • Author Salman Rushdie in critical condition after being stabbed

    01:44

  • FBI, DHS warn of threats to law enforcement following Mar-a-Lago search

    03:40

  • Actress Anne Heche to be taken off life support

    00:19

  • Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

    01:47

  • Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son

    01:29

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • 29-year-old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

    02:20

Nightly News

Top Trump targets on the ballot in Wyoming, Alaska primaries

01:59

In Wyoming today, voters will decide the political fate of Rep. Liz Cheney. Cheney has faced backlash among Republican voters for serving on the January 6th committee. Now, Cheney faces Trump-endorsed Republican Harriet Hageman. Meanwhile in Alaska, Sarah Palin is vying for a political comeback and Senator Lisa Murkowski – one of Trump’s top targets – is trying to keep her seat.Aug. 16, 2022

  • Report: Trump White House officials interviewed by FBI over classified documents

    02:28

  • Schools using government funding to install new ventilation for Covid-19

    02:19

  • Librarian collects hundreds of items used as bookmarks over a decade

    01:35

  • States along Colorado River face water cuts as megadrought intensifies

    01:29

  • New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Top Trump targets on the ballot in Wyoming, Alaska primaries

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All