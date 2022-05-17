IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Tops closure after Buffalo mass shooting leaves residents without access to groceries

As the Buffalo community grieves, makeshift food pantries are popping up for residents in desperate need of fresh foods. Tops was the only market with fresh produce and meats in a neighborhood where many residents walk and don’t have cars. Out of the 50 million people in the nation, 17 percent of Americans live more than half a mile from a grocery store. Tonight, investigators continue their work at the store though officials have not indicated when the store may reopen.May 17, 2022

