  • Are driverless cars ready to hit the road full time?

    04:18

  • Ohio special election and what it could mean for abortion access

    01:42

  • Los Angeles city workers walk off the job in one-day strike

    01:50

  • Woman hospitalized from shark attack at New York City beach

    01:49

  • Three men involved in Montgomery melee facing assault charges

    01:51
    Tornado hits Massachusetts as dangerous storm system slams East Coast

    03:12
    Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

    01:43

  • DeSantis speaks on 2024 campaign, Trump and new border proposal in exclusive interview

    03:55

  • Nursing pillows linked to over 160 babies’ deaths since 2007

    03:32

  • William Friedkin, ‘The Exorcist’ director, dies at 87 years old

    01:35

  • Viral video captures brawl on Montgomery riverfront

    01:41

  • Trump lawyers push back on special counsel Jack Smith’s request for protective order

    01:45

  • Severe storms force D.C. government buildings to shut down

    02:36

  • High school math teacher donates kidney to his student

    02:22

  • Customers divided as grocery chains open only self-checkout stores

    02:16

  • U.S. Coast Guard rescues 25-year-old stranded at sea for almost 2 days

    01:23

  • Deadline looms for Trump’s legal team to respond to attempt to limit what he can share about case

    01:56

  • Biggest cyberattack on hospitals in years

    01:55

  • Ballpark CPR hero surprised with proposal while being honored

    02:50

  • Noise complaints arise as pickleball grows in popularity across U.S.

    02:23

Tornado hits Massachusetts as dangerous storm system slams East Coast

03:12

A confirmed tornado touched down in Massachusetts as part of a storm system that left parts of New England flooded and devastated communities along the East Coast. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports from Maryland, where explosive storms left 33 people trapped inside their cars.Aug. 8, 2023

