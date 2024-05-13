Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake

- Now Playing
Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake01:27
- UP NEXT
The Paul McCartney superfan recognized decades later02:21
McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices01:50
Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide01:38
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion01:01
Manhunt in Ohio for man who allegedly ‘ambushed,’ shot and killed a police officer Saturday00:30
Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial02:02
Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture02:00
Six-year-old bursts into ‘happy tears’ seeing mom at her graduation ceremony03:09
Homeowners grapple with the sky-rocketing cost of homeownership02:04
Neighbor allegedly shoots white mom of black sons after they say he racially harassed them for years01:58
Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins02:06
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11
Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm02:13
Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother02:14
Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools01:47
Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather01:29
Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial02:22
As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel01:59
Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held01:50
- Now Playing
Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake01:27
- UP NEXT
The Paul McCartney superfan recognized decades later02:21
McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices01:50
Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide01:38
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion01:01
Manhunt in Ohio for man who allegedly ‘ambushed,’ shot and killed a police officer Saturday00:30
Play All