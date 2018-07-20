Feedback
Tornadoes rip through Iowa

 

Several tornadoes tore through parts of Iowa, leaving widespread damage in Pella and Marshalltown.

U.S. News

11 people killed when duck boat capsizes near Branson, Missouri

DEVELOPING
Arsonist targets Houston mosque shortly before morning prayers

Crime & Courts
Facing deadline, government reunified 364 of 2,500-plus migrant children

Immigration Border Crisis
African-American ballerina breaks barriers with Swan Dreams Project
African-American ballerina breaks barriers with Swan Dreams Project

U.S. news
Referee on mission to expose disruptive parents at kids sports games
Referee on mission to expose disruptive parents at kids sports games

U.S. news

World News

Inside Europe's people-smuggling networks: A journey from Afghanistan to Germany

SPECIAL REPORT
White House now says Trump disagrees with Russian request to question U.S. diplomat

Congress
Nation's top intel official Coats says he wishes Trump hadn't met alone with Putin

Vladimir Putin
Terminally ill American robbed on Italian vacation, pens 'open letter' forgiving thief

World
Putin hails ‘successful’ Trump meeting
Putin hails ‘successful’ Trump meeting

Europe
Deaths from liver disease are surging, and drinking is to blame

Young adults may be drinking themselves to death

Health news
Inside the last Blockbuster video store in America

U.S. news

