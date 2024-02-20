IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Haley vows to press on with presidential campaign
Feb. 20, 202401:40

  • L.A. Dodgers star is also a champion bowler

    01:34

  • U.S. vetoes Gaza cease-fire Security Council resolution

    01:51

  • New storm causes more destruction in California

    01:31

  • American ballerina arrested in Russia

    02:01

  • Suspect in Colorado dorm shooting was former roommate of one victim

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Haley vows to press on with presidential campaign

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    More teenagers taking weight-loss drugs

    02:35

  • Alabama high court rules that frozen embryos are people

    02:06

  • Body of missing 11-year-old girl found in Texas

    00:54

  • Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures

    02:00

  • Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures

    02:00

  • Minnesota community mourns after three first responders were killed

    01:57

  • Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers

    02:03

  • New Met museum exhibit celebrates the Harlem Renaissance

    02:19

  • Alarming new warnings about Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:51

  • New Met museum exhibit celebrates the Harlem Renaissance

    02:19

  • Biden admin. slows push on EPA plans for automakers to cut back on car emissions

    01:49

  • Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death

    02:09

  • Houthi rebels claim they shot down U.S. military drone off Yemen

    00:53

  • Legacy of ‘Valentine’s Day Bandit’ lives on in Maine community

    02:13

Nightly News

Haley vows to press on with presidential campaign

01:40

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley said she'll continue her campaign beyond Saturday's primary in her home state, where she trails frontrunner Donald Trump by a large margin. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports.Feb. 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • L.A. Dodgers star is also a champion bowler

    01:34

  • U.S. vetoes Gaza cease-fire Security Council resolution

    01:51

  • New storm causes more destruction in California

    01:31

  • American ballerina arrested in Russia

    02:01

  • Suspect in Colorado dorm shooting was former roommate of one victim

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Haley vows to press on with presidential campaign

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All