Travel chaos spreads across U.S. due to flight cancellations, delays

Across the nation, many travelers are experiencing chaos at the airport. Over 2,000 flights have been canceled since yesterday, according to FlightAware. The chaos is expected to only get worse for the travel industry during the July Fourth weekend. The surge in travel can be attributed to severe weather and staffing shortages while demand soars.June 23, 2022

