Travel industry experiencing chaos in Europe, U.S. amid summer surge

Air travel has been troubled with delays, lost luggage and long lines this summer. Now, some airports in Europe are limiting the amount of passengers that can fly, including London’s Heathrow airport. In the U.S., claims for lost, damaged, delayed or ripped luggage are up 135 percent over the last year. The airline industry is struggling to get back on its feet after massive layoffs and losses during Covid-19 lockdowns.July 13, 2022