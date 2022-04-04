Travel snags continue for passengers after weekend of delays and cancellations
01:39
After 10,000 flights were delayed or canceled over the weekend due to bad weather and air traffic delays, the airlines are slowly recovering. The travel nightmare comes during the spring break rush, and with more Americans returning to the skies. People are flying at near-record numbers, but there aren’t as many seats as before the pandemic.April 4, 2022
The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha
02:11
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Bucha
03:11
Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting
01:58
U.N. climate change report urges swift action before it's too late
01:40
Now Playing
Travel snags continue for passengers after weekend of delays and cancellations
01:39
UP NEXT
Trump targets 12 major Republican incumbents in midterms