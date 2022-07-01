IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

    01:29

  • Supreme Court shifting faster, farther to the right each ruling

    02:02

  • WRIT’s legendary jazz DJ Bob Perkins retires at age 88

    01:34

  • More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

    03:01

  • 2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky

    01:17

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

    01:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

    02:09
    Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

    02:15
    Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

    01:32

  • New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

    01:40

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

    03:15

  • 14-year-old boy goes viral for mind-bending photos of cars

    01:51

  • Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:33

  • Florida, Kentucky abortion restriction laws blocked by courts

    02:09

  • Biden accuses Supreme Court of ‘outrageous behavior’ following Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:39

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

    02:24

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel 'Woody' Williams dies

    01:39

  • Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:39

  • 53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

    01:53

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34

Nightly News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

02:15

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022

