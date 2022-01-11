IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid

    03:04

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

    02:30

  • New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Tributes pour in for actor and comedian Bob Saget

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Officers rescue pilot from crashed plane seconds before train collision

    01:22

  • Three people killed in Kentucky stabbing

    01:44

  • 17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire

    01:57

  • ‘You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face’ as deadly Bronx fire spread

    04:45

  • At least 19 killed, dozens injured in Bronx apartment fire

    03:24

  • Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases

    03:42

  • Video shows mother leaving newborn baby in New Mexico dumpster

    01:55

  • Bodycam shows L.A. officers pull pilot from plane that crash-landed on railroad tracks

    01:18

  • From 2014: Bob Saget breaks down fatherhood, ‘Dirty Daddy’ book and ‘Full House’

    00:41

  • Connecticut high school hockey player dead after collision on ice

    01:35

  • Bronx fire caused by portable space heater leaves 19 dead

    02:51

  • Drone video shows 27 rescued from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin

    01:32

  • Deadly fire kills at least 19 in Bronx apartment building

    01:59

  • 19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

    05:59

  • Bronx fire survivor describes 'scary' experience of escaping building filled with flames

    01:37

  • Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams

    01:28

Nightly News

Tributes pour in for actor and comedian Bob Saget

01:58

Bob Saget was beloved as “America’s TV dad” for his role on “Full House.” He was found dead Sunday in an Orlando hotel room. Authorities say they found no signs of foul play or drug use. Jan. 11, 2022

  • Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid

    03:04

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

    02:30

  • New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Tributes pour in for actor and comedian Bob Saget

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Officers rescue pilot from crashed plane seconds before train collision

    01:22

  • Three people killed in Kentucky stabbing

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All