Trigger states immediately enact anti-abortion law

In 10 days, because of Mississippi’s trigger law, the only abortion clinic in the state will have to shut down for good. While they may have ten days to perform abortions legally, other states, including Missouri and Oklahoma, are already seeing changes. The medical director in a Wisconsin Planned Parenthood informed patients in the waiting room they could no longer be seen. Anti-abortion activists are celebrating the decision, while others are forced to figure out how to fulfill medical needs.June 24, 2022