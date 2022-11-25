IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Friday shopping may look more like years past

    01:39

  • Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘The Fablemans’ sheds light on antisemitism

    02:48

  • Chef makes it his mission to preserve Indigenous cuisine.

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Tripledemic exposing childcare crisis

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Chesapeake, Virginia community in mourning after Walmart shooting

    02:43

  • U.S. troops in Baltics show sign of unity to Ukraine

    01:40

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ community remembering the lives lost in the shooting

    01:48

  • Ukrainians coming together amid Russian missile strikes

    01:34

  • What holiday shoppers should know ahead of Black Friday

    01:39

  • Few states with abortion restrictions have exceptions for lethal fetal abnormalities

    03:14

  • Students share what they’re thankful for this holiday season

    01:42

  • ‘Tripledemic’ overwhelming U.S. hospitals

    01:29

  • New leads in University of Idaho murders, police say

    02:05

  • U.S. reckons with gun violence epidemic after another mass shooting

    01:48

  • Walmart gunman kills six, injures several in Virginia before shooting himself

    03:48

  • Syrian refugee camp facing ISIS security threat and humanitarian crisis

    01:51

  • Growing concern over corporate investors taking advantage of renters

    03:00

  • Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

    01:39

  • What shoppers can expect this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

    01:25

  • Thanksgiving traffic accidents could hit a new high, experts warn

    01:37

Nightly News

Tripledemic exposing childcare crisis

01:41

Last month, a record 104,000 Americans missed work due to childcare issues, as many families are being pushed to the brink with kids out sick for the Flu, RSV and Covid. NBC News’ Kathy Park shares more on the challenges parents are facing.Nov. 25, 2022

  • Black Friday shopping may look more like years past

    01:39

  • Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘The Fablemans’ sheds light on antisemitism

    02:48

  • Chef makes it his mission to preserve Indigenous cuisine.

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Tripledemic exposing childcare crisis

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Chesapeake, Virginia community in mourning after Walmart shooting

    02:43

  • U.S. troops in Baltics show sign of unity to Ukraine

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All