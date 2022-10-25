IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lions rescued from Ukrainian war zone arrive at new Colorado home

    01:38

  • Cars and trucks are growing larger – and so are their dangerous blind zones

    02:59

  • Kanye West’s antisemitic comments spur companies to cut ties

    02:01

  • Russian attacks leave Ukraine’s electric and water grids on the brink of collapse

    01:18

  • Rishi Sunak to become U.K.’s third prime minister in three months

    01:00

  • Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report finds

    01:58

  • Covid, flu and RSV converge, fueling concerns of a winter ‘tripledemic’

    02:23

  • Gunman kills two at St. Louis high school

    02:27

  • The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

    02:22

  • Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

    03:03

  • South Korea and North Korea exchange warning shots

    00:46

  • Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground

    02:09

  • Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms

    02:05

  • Two nurses killed in maternity ward shooting

    01:59

  • Ukraine appearing ready to retake Kherson

    01:51

  • A state trooper’s retirement surprise

    02:12

  • Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

    02:35

  • Buried car discovered in yard of multi-million dollar mansion

    01:42

  • More than a million Ukrainians left without power after Russian attacks, says President Zelenskyy 

    01:51

  • Early voting begins in battleground Nevada

    02:10

Nightly News

Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

01:50

Many U.S. hospitals are now out of pediatric ER beds due to a dangerous viral tripledemic: the flu, coronavirus, and RSV. President Biden is urging Americans to get both flu and Covid boosters by Halloween. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details.Oct. 25, 2022

