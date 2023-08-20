IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California, bringing powerful wind and rain

05:35

Tropical Storm Hilary has made landfall in California as residents in the Southwest are expressing concerns over the destruction the storm could bring. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin and Priscilla Thompson have the latest as the storm moves through the region.Aug. 20, 2023

