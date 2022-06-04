IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Tropical system dumps heavy rain across South Florida

    Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2022

Nightly News

Tropical system dumps heavy rain across South Florida

01:55

It’s the first tropical system to hit the U.S. this year. Parts of Florida were hit with nearly a foot of rain since yesterday. Partygoers in Downtown Miami escaped through their sunroofs, pushing their cars out of fast-rising floodwaters. Officials conducted dozens of water rescues, but fortunately no deaths or injuries have been reported in Florida. The storm, first felt in Cuba, killed at least two there. Carnival Cruiselines rescued at least 16 people off Cuba’s coast. June 4, 2022

Best of NBC News

