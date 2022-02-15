Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictions
01:38
Police in Western Canada have arrested 11 people and seized guns, body armor and ammunition amid ongoing protests over Covid restrictions. As similar demonstrations pop up, experts are warning about online disinformation.Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics
02:25
Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans
02:15
Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions
01:56
Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
01:26
Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board
01:20
U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow