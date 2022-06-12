IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien to testify in January 6th hearing

01:36

Former President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien will testify at the January 6th committee’s second hearing. The committee said in a November 2021 subpoena that Stepien “supervised the conversion” of the 2020 campaign into an effort focused on “Stop the Steal,” a message the committee says was echoed by those who attacked the Capitol.June 12, 2022

    Gun safety activists’ mixed reaction to proposed gun deal

    02:09

