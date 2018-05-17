Feedback
Trump addresses North Korea’s threat to call off summit

 

“We will see what happens,” President Trump told reporters after North Korea threatened to cancel the summit with Kim Jong Un over Trump’s call for the country to give up its nuclear weapons.

Threat level rises as Hawaii volcano eruption is 'imminent'
Threat level rises as Hawaii volcano eruption is 'imminent'

Opioid crisis makes more organs available

More girls are attempting suicide. It's not clear why.

It's safe to eat romaine lettuce, CDC says

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship exposes 'quiet' racism

British anti-monarchy activists won't be cheering royal wedding

Meghan Markle isn't the first: Here are some of the commoners who married British royalty

Popular Princes Harry and William overshadow Prince Charles

Pakistan is building a fence along border with Afghanistan

Too many mothers are dying after childbirth. A hospital hopes to save them.

