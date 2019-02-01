Trump administration to withdraw from Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia

Trump administration to withdraw from Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia01:13
The withdrawal comes as the U.S. accuses Russia of violating the treaty by deploying missiles along European borders and has sparked concerns about reigniting an arms race.
Senior dogs take the field to look for forever home01:02
Apple pledges to fix FaceTime security glitch in update next week01:06
Detroit police chief apologizes for officer’s ‘racially insensitive’ Snapchat video01:15
Interpol’s Secretary General sounds the alarm on ISIS01:29
Trump administration to withdraw from Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia01:13
Jussie Smollett releases first public statement since alleged attack01:19