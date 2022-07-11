Trump ally Steve Bannon to testify in Jan 6 hearings

Steve Bannon, an ally of former President Trump, says he will testify before the House January 6th committee, however, a judge ruled that his stunning reversal to cooperate will not delay his trial for contempt of Congress. Federal prosecutors are arguing that Bannon’s switch was “little more than an attempt to change the optics of his contempt on the eve of trial.” The January 6th committee is interested in Bannon’s activities leading up the Capitol riot including some of his comments the day before.July 11, 2022