    Trump and DeSantis both hold campaign events in Iowa on Saturday

    George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints against former colleagues

  • Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas

  • NBC News visits children’s literacy program in Mississippi with Jennifer Garner

  • College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

  • Increase in pediatric pneumonia in Ohio as CDC reports uptick in respiratory viruses nationwide

  • Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

  • Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes

  • George Santos expelled from Congress after House vote

  • Henry Kissinger, consequential diplomat and former secretary of state, dies at 100

  • Electric road in Detroit can wirelessly charge EVs as they drive

  • 19 deaths involving alleged carbon monoxide poisoning at Airbnbs since 2013: NBC News investigation

  • Murder of Hollywood social activist Michael Latt was targeted, authorities say

  • Elon Musk speaks out amid backlash over X post

  • House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow

  • Mothers of college students shot in Vermont speak out about incident

Nightly News

Trump and DeSantis both hold campaign events in Iowa on Saturday

02:03

On the campaign trail, the battle for Iowa is heating up with former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both holding campaign events in the state on Saturday. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest from Iowa.Dec. 3, 2023

    Trump and DeSantis both hold campaign events in Iowa on Saturday

    George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints against former colleagues

  • Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas

