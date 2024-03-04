IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WEEKEND RUNDOWN: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday
  • Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

  • Special education teacher uses cosmetology training to help student

  • Sailor Cole Brauer poised to become first American woman to solo race non-stop around the world

  • University of Florida cuts all DEI roles across campus

  • Trump and Haley hold campaign events over weekend ahead of Super Tuesday

  • Authorities in Miami Beach launch stricter safety measures to prevent spring break chaos

  • Crowd at Duke basketball game cheers on 10-year-old who completed cancer treatments

  • L.A. sees spike in car thefts as thieves are using key fob duplicating devices

  • 3 Norfolk Southern trains involved in collision and derailment in Pennsylvania

  • U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza

  • Millions under winter weather alerts across West

  • Funeral for Alexei Navalny draws thousands of Russians

  • Huge Texas wildfire still far from contained

  • Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

  • Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos

  • Problems with new federal college aid form delay decisions

  • Biden administration announces U.S. aid drops into Gaza

  • Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election

Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday

The final sprint to Super Tuesday is underway, with Nikki Haley campaigning in Vermont and Maine, two of the 15 states set to vote Tuesday. It comes after another sweep for former President Donald Trump, who notched caucus wins in Idaho and Missouri this weekend. NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports.March 4, 2024

