Nightly News

Trump and his intel chiefs divided on North Korea, ISIS

01:20

Just weeks before the President holds a second summit with Kim Jong Un -- and after the President claimed that North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat -- the nation’s intelligence chiefs are saying Kim may never give up his nuclear weapons.Jan. 29, 2019

  • Third graders shave their heads to support their friend with alopecia

    01:00

  • Apple temporarily disabling group FaceTime app after users discover security flaw

    01:19

  • 22-year-old falls to her death in Time Square subway stop

    01:18

  • This billionaire couple is taking on Big Pharma to lower your prescription drug prices

    02:34

  • PG&E officially declares bankruptcy

    00:56

  • Marathon ‘El Chapo’ trial to reach verdict in next few days

    01:40

Best of NBC News

