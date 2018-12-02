Nightly News

Trump and Xi strike a temporary trade war truce at G-20 summit

Under the agreement, the U.S. won’t raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods at the start of the new year and China agreed to buy more U.S. goods, the White House says. China also agreed to consider the opioid fentanyl as a controlled substance.Dec. 2, 2018

  After surviving a devastating bus crash, a hockey player is determined to get back on the ice

    02:02

  An innovative medical device combined with medication could tame epileptic seizures

    02:04

  U.S. Navy hospital ship provides Venezuelan refugees with desperately needed medical care

    02:10

  Desperate search for Florida woman missing in Costa Rica

    01:12

  Anger over rising fuel prices erupts with clashes between Paris police and protesters

    01:01

