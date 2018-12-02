Trump and Xi strike a temporary trade war truce at G-20 summit
Under the agreement, the U.S. won’t raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods at the start of the new year and China agreed to buy more U.S. goods, the White House says. China also agreed to consider the opioid fentanyl as a controlled substance.
