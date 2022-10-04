IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Loretta Lynn, country star and ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ dies at 90

    01:59

  • San Francisco’s expansion of police access to private cameras stirs debate

    02:03

  • Flight attendants must get 10 hours of rest between shifts, FAA orders

    01:39

  • The DEA touted a major fentanyl bust. Then a key suspect slipped away.

    03:18

  • U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan

    01:35

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused of paying for girlfriend’s abortion

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents battle

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Ian: Black and Hispanic residents criticize uneven recovery efforts

    02:24

  • ‘Systemic’ abuse and sexual misconduct in National Women’s Soccer League, report finds

    01:33

  • Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian

    01:42

  • Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million in settlement over crypto promotion

    01:30

  • Serial killer suspected in 5 deaths in Northern California

    01:34

  • Supreme Court begins its historic new term

    01:00

  • Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories

    01:29

  • Biden announces new aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

    01:39

  • Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid

    02:29

  • Search and rescue teams scour Florida after Hurricane Ian’s devastation

    02:45

  • Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people

    01:20

  • NBC News-Telemundo poll shows shift in how Latinos are voting

    03:20

  • Grandchildren surprise grandfather at baseball tournament dedicated to his late wife

    02:24

Nightly News

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents battle

01:35

Former President Trump is making an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court in hopes of sending the 100 classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago back to the special master to review.Oct. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Loretta Lynn, country star and ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ dies at 90

    01:59

  • San Francisco’s expansion of police access to private cameras stirs debate

    02:03

  • Flight attendants must get 10 hours of rest between shifts, FAA orders

    01:39

  • The DEA touted a major fentanyl bust. Then a key suspect slipped away.

    03:18

  • U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan

    01:35

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused of paying for girlfriend’s abortion

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All