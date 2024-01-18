IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:35

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:50

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:44

  • Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans

    01:52

  • Roseland Portrait Project celebrates people from Chicago south side neighborhood

    01:44

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

    02:00

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

    01:43

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    02:46

  • Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign

    02:56

  • All eyes on Iowa's caucusgoers tonight

    02:24

  • What to expect in tonight’s Iowa caucus

    01:30

  • Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

    01:29

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

    01:01

  • State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast

    01:40

Nightly News

Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

02:30

A judge threatened to kick the Republican frontrunner out of court for talking too loudly to his attorney. Former President Donald Trump says he expects a strong showing in New Hampshire, which is seen as make-or-break for Nikki Haley. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has late details. Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:35

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:50

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All