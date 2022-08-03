Trump-backed candidates prevail in primaries

Last night’s primaries had defining wins for candidates aligned with former President Donald Trump. Despite weeks of hearings by the House January 6th committee that laid out serious allegations against the former president, Republican voters stuck by his loyalists. Trump allies won in GOP races in Missouri, Michigan and Arizona. Meanwhile, in just 13 days, Rep. Liz Cheney is set to face a Trump-backed Republican and she’ll have to defend her investigation into the Capitol riot.Aug. 3, 2022