Trump backs off vow to get tough on guns

 

Less than a month after the Parkland massacre, the President appears to be bending to the NRA -- despite denials from the White House.

Interactive: More than 1,000 student walkouts scheduled across the country

How to spot fake news in your social media feed

President Trump explains his decision to fire Rex Tillerson
Parkland students sent letter of support from Dunblane shooting massacre survivors

ICE spokesman resigns over Sessions' 'misleading' raid comments

Slap heard 'round the world: Ahed Tamimi becomes symbol of Palestinian resistance

How can U.K. respond to Russia-linked spy attack?

Tillerson says U.K. spy poisoning 'clearly' came from Russia

Australian gun laws stopped 16 mass shootings, new calculations show

Egg freezing industry reeling after two major malfunctions

