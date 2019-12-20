Nightly News

Trump blasts influential evangelical Christian magazine after call for his removal

01:31

Christianity Today published an editorial calling for the removal of President Trump from office, saying his pressuring of a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent is “not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.” Trump proceed to blast the publication, on Twitter, writing: “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close.”Dec. 20, 2019

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All