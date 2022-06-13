IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34
Nightly News

Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

02:34

The January 6th committee conducted their second hearing today, honing in on the message that former President Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 and that he knew it. The committee relied on the testimony of Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller and campaign manager Bill Stepien. Though Stepien was expected to appear live, his wife went into labor, and he was not able to appear.June 13, 2022

