Trump campaigning for Republican candidates prior to the midterm elections

This weekend, former President Trump is in Nebraska, campaigning for Charles Herbster, the candidate for governor accused of groping by eight women. Herbster denies those allegations. Trump is also throwing his political weight behind celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, David Perdue, and J.D. Vance. A new poll showed Vance’s big boost from Trump’s endorsement. A big change from Vance opposing Trump in 2016.April 29, 2022