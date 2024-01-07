IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Viral video sparks heartwarming holiday trend of surprising grandparents with sleepovers

  A behind-the-scenes look at what happens to many returned holiday gifts

    Trump campaigns in Iowa on 3-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

    U.S. official: Pentagon waited days to inform W.H. officials of defense secretary's hospitalization

  First winter storm of new year moves through Northeast

  Expert weighs in on possible causes after piece of Alaska Airlines plane detached midair

  Piece of Alaska Airlines plane detaches mid-flight, prompting emergency landing

  Visa using AI to protect credit card users from hackers

  'Starsky and Hutch' actor David Soul dead at 80 years old

  Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA CEO after more than 30 years

  New questions over potential warning signs missed before Iowa school shooting

  Deadly tour bus crash in upstate New York

  Nikki Haley slams criticism she is too moderate, says she's 'hardcore conservative'

  Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

  30 million across East Coast preparing for winter storm

  Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein's relationships with powerful people

  13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

  Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launches new website to expand patient access to key medicines

  Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

  DeSantis calls Haley 'Darling of Never Trumpers'

Nightly News

Trump campaigns in Iowa on 3-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Iowa on Saturday, speaking about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol three years after the deadly day's events. New video from the attack was released on Friday. NBC News' Garrett Haake has the latest.Jan. 7, 2024

