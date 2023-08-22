IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • American Sha’Carri Richardson becomes the fastest woman in the world

  • Students in some states unable to adequately defend themselves amid school disciplinary action

  • Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.

  • Gunman identified in deadly dispute over LGBTQ Pride flag

  • Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car

    Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia

    Search and rescue efforts continue following tropical storm Hilary

  • Remembering actor Ron Cephas Jones

  • Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

  • Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll

  • Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate

  • Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest

  • Biden expected to visit Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims and response teams

  • Growing number of schools requiring students to lock away cellphones while in class

  • 4-year-old daughter of late sheriff’s deputy gets special send-off to first day of school

  • Residents express heartbreak as wildfires in Washington State destroy homes

  • 13-year-old records heartfelt message on stranger’s doorbell camera

  • Pilot accused of attacking Denver airport parking lot gate with ax

  • Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

  • Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post

Nightly News

Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia

As former President Trump’s legal case in Georgia ramps up, the first of his 18 co-defendants have begun to surrender for processing. Meanwhile, GOP presidential candidates plan for a primary debate without the poll-leading former president.Aug. 22, 2023

