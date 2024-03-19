IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump-backed Bernie Moreno wins the Ohio Republican Senate primary, NBC News projects

Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism
March 19, 202402:21

  • Mystery deepens 11 days after college student went missing in Nashville

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • Cherry tree named 'Stumpy' becomes a Washington sensation

    01:33

  • Exclusive: FAA administrator says Boeing emphasizes production over safety

    03:20

  • Medication abortions rise after Roe v. Wade was struck down

    02:06

  • Supreme Court allows aggressive Texas migrant law to take effect

    02:13

  • FAA chief: ‘Issues around safety culture’ at Boeing

    00:49

  • Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • U.S. military sea drones warn of potential threats

    02:00

  • Trump unable to secure $464 million bond

    02:37

  • Exclusive: Father of nursing student killed in Georgia speaks out for first time

    01:59

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

    01:42

  • Russian President Putin projected to win re-election as dissidents protest at polling sites

    02:15

  • Students surprise dorm security guard with trip to visit family for first time in more than a decade

    02:28

  • Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

    01:34

  • Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election

    02:23

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Suspected cross-country killer captured in New Mexico

    01:51

Nightly News

Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism

02:21

The comments led to wide backlash from Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Biden campaign and the Anti-Defamation League. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports March 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Mystery deepens 11 days after college student went missing in Nashville

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • Cherry tree named 'Stumpy' becomes a Washington sensation

    01:33

  • Exclusive: FAA administrator says Boeing emphasizes production over safety

    03:20

  • Medication abortions rise after Roe v. Wade was struck down

    02:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All