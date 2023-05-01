IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Manhunt underway for Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five neighbors

    Trump defense attorney grills E. Jean Carroll in civil trial

    John Fogerty discusses owning his music after decades-long battle

  • Hundreds of thousands in Paris protest law raising retirement age

  • Hollywood writers could go on strike at midnight

  • Illinois highway dust storm turns deadly, Mississippi River cresting causing flooding

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. will hit debt ceiling sooner than expected

  • AI-generated music growing exponentially, sparking debate

  • Writers’ strike looms in Hollywood

  • Teen dances at Radio City Music Hall talent show to honor late sister

  • Tornado with 130 mph winds flips cars and damages homes in Florida

  • Biden jokes about age at 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner

  • U.S. Navy arrives to help Americans evacuate Sudan

  • Government officials race to seize and sell First Republic ahead of market open

  • Search for man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas intensifies

  • Paralympic athlete stops during London Marathon to help runner who collapsed

  • Reports of potholes on the rise across U.S. after record rains and temperature swings

  • Masses of seaweed multiplying at record-breaking levels and heading for Florida’s beaches

  • Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation

  • 12 million Americans under severe weather alerts

Nightly News

Trump defense attorney grills E. Jean Carroll in civil trial

E. Jean Carroll, who accuses former President Trump of raping her, was back in court today. Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina doubled down on the defense theory that Carroll made up her sexual assault allegation against Trump to gain notoriety. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett reports more on Carroll’s response.May 1, 2023

Best of NBC News

