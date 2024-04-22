IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump defense mirrors his campaign style
April 22, 202400:45

  • Prosecution, defense paint competing visions of Trump as trial begins

    03:26

  • Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.

    02:42

  • Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

    02:52

  • Volkswagen workers vote to unionize in Tennessee assembly plant

    01:32

  • Barry Manilow makes history with Radio City performance

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Trump defense mirrors his campaign style

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Senate poised to vote on new aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

    00:40

  • TikTok faces potential ban in bill expected to pass in Senate

    01:45

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

    02:23

  • 40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition

    02:40

  • Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

    01:53

  • Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

    01:22

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives

    01:36

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    02:02

  • Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial

    02:16

  • 25 years later, Columbine’s effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students

    02:28

  • College coach surprises basketball player by flying in his family to see him play for the first time

    03:19

  • Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree

    02:09

  • Suspected counterfeit botox now linked to adverse reactions in 11 states

    01:38

Nightly News

Trump defense mirrors his campaign style

00:45

While his defense portrays the former president as a fighter, Mr. Trump finds himself in a position he's not accustomed to: not having control of what happens as his trial unfolds. NBC News' Hallie Jackson reports.April 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Prosecution, defense paint competing visions of Trump as trial begins

    03:26

  • Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.

    02:42

  • Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

    02:52

  • Volkswagen workers vote to unionize in Tennessee assembly plant

    01:32

  • Barry Manilow makes history with Radio City performance

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    Trump defense mirrors his campaign style

    00:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All