Trump delivers keynote address at CPAC

Former President Donald Trump was welcomed by supporters at CPAC, the annual gathering for conservatives. Most other top Republican contenders opted out of the event besides Nikki Haley, the only major candidate declared to challenge Trump, but was heckled on her way out. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who also made unsubstantiated claims of a stolen election in Brazil, spoke with NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard, in the first U.S. TV interview since losing his re-election.March 4, 2023