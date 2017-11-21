Feedback
Trump designates North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

 

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Leigh Corfman reiterates her claim that Moore fondled her when she was just 14-years-old.

Charles Manson: Will the myth ever die?

Jury awards transgender professor $1.1 million in discrimination case

Judge permanently blocks Trump sanctuary cities order

Whitefish Energy is 'standing down' in Puerto Rico over non-payment of $83 Million

Pilot killed, another injured after Air Force training jet crashes in Texas

U.S. airstrikes target drug labs in Afghanistan
Trump designates North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism
Syria's Assad meets Putin in Russia as more peace talks loom

Trump administration to end 'temporary protected status' for Haitians

U.S. on track to triple bombs dropped on Afghanistan against Taliban

Kenyan school is producing next generation of engineers

Kenyan wildlife nursery gives baby elephants a second chance

