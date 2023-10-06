Trump endorses Jim Jordan in House speaker race

Vermont woman found dead along hiking trail, search for suspect underway01:09
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize01:43
Texting 911 can be the safer option sometimes – but your location may not be as accurate03:19
Missouri town bracing for Tyson plant closure that makes up a third of population’s jobs03:00
Philadelphia police issue arrest warrant for suspect in murder of journalist Josh Kruger01:41
- Now Playing
Trump endorses Jim Jordan in House speaker race01:49
- UP NEXT
Biden defends administration’s move to extend border wall03:12
New warnings over Chicago’s migrant crisis02:09
Harlem apartment transforms into free jazz concert on Sunday afternoons02:01
Dick Butkus, legendary Chicago Bears player, dies at 8000:17
Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France01:39
China’s food security threatened by climate change02:11
Saltwater crisis impacting areas along Mississippi River02:13
Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say01:29
In a reversal, Biden admin announces expansion of border wall construction03:04
Man accused in murder of Tupac Shakur in court today01:47
Scalise and Jordan jump into House Speaker race04:39
Woman discovers great-great grandparents were enslaved by congressman’s ancestors03:03
Ex-crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial underway02:24
5 people injured in mass shooting at Morgan State University02:09
Vermont woman found dead along hiking trail, search for suspect underway01:09
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize01:43
Texting 911 can be the safer option sometimes – but your location may not be as accurate03:19
Missouri town bracing for Tyson plant closure that makes up a third of population’s jobs03:00
Philadelphia police issue arrest warrant for suspect in murder of journalist Josh Kruger01:41
- Now Playing
Trump endorses Jim Jordan in House speaker race01:49
Play All