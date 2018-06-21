Feedback
Trump executive order leaves critics wondering what’s next for migrant families

 

President Trump’s executive order allowing migrant families to remain together was met with skepticism as critics argue it will be difficult to reunite families that have already been separated.

U.S. News

Global warming, now brought to you by your local TV weathercaster

U.S. news
Charlottesville rally organizers to hold anniversary march near White House

U.S. news
Why Trump was forced to back down on family separation policy

White House
Pentagon sending military lawyers to border to help prosecute immigration cases

EXCLUSIVE
ICE detainee in Southern California prison has chickenpox

Immigration Border Crisis

World News

Why Palestinians risk their lives to protest near Gaza-Israel fence

World
Iranian women attend first World Cup screening in nearly 40 years

World
Why are so many migrants crossing the U.S. border? It often starts with an escape from violence in Central America

Immigration Border Crisis
Obama asks America to end family separation at border as Trump backs down

Immigration Border Crisis
Following pride event, Kenya's gay refugees fear for their lives

OUT News
Paralyzed ER doctor returns to work — just don't call him inspirational

Health news
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

SPECIAL REPORT

