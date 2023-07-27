IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Trump faces new charges in Mar-A-Lago classified documents case

02:39

Former President Trump is facing additional charges in the Mar-A-Lago classified documents case. Meanwhile, his attorneys met today with federal prosecutors as the grand jury investigates January 6th and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. NBC News' Laura Jarrett and Jonathan Dienst report.July 27, 2023

