IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Photographer starts not-for-profit organization to share stories of people with Down syndrome

    02:26

  • Parents and daycares express growing concerns as end of federal child care funding looms

    02:09

  • Rolling Stone magazine co-founder removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board after interview

    01:45

  • Illinois ends cash bail requirement in major criminal justice reform

    02:12

  • Drew Barrymore announces decision to pause show until Hollywood strikes are over

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Trump faces new scrutiny for comments on challenging 2020 election loss

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Five Americans imprisoned in Iran set to be freed in high-stakes deal

    01:50

  • Authorities search for suspect who fatally shot Los Angeles County deputy

    02:00

  • Armed man arrested at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event

    01:48

  • High school basketball players shave heads to support teammate with cancer

    02:55

  • Consumer frustration grows as customer service becomes more automated

    02:46

  • Trump speaks out after special counsel asks judge to impose narrow gag order

    01:57

  • Texas Attorney General Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial

    01:00

  • UAW reports ‘reasonably productive’ talks with Ford amid historic strike

    01:03

  • Post-tropical cyclone Lee brings strong winds and rainfall to New England

    02:06

  • New England preparing for Hurricane Lee to bring strong winds and rain

    01:58

  • Thousands of auto workers strike as UAW and big three fail to reach a deal

    03:49

  • Birmingham church bombing survivor speaks out 60 years later

    02:17

  • Growing debate over whether wild mustangs should be able to roam freely in America’s West

    02:57

  • School employee appears to strike three-year-old student

    01:43

Nightly News

Trump faces new scrutiny for comments on challenging 2020 election loss

01:48

Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for comments he made in an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, saying it was his own decision to challenge his 2020 election loss. Legal experts are saying his assertions could undercut his defense as he faces multiple charges. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports.Sept. 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Photographer starts not-for-profit organization to share stories of people with Down syndrome

    02:26

  • Parents and daycares express growing concerns as end of federal child care funding looms

    02:09

  • Rolling Stone magazine co-founder removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame board after interview

    01:45

  • Illinois ends cash bail requirement in major criminal justice reform

    02:12

  • Drew Barrymore announces decision to pause show until Hollywood strikes are over

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Trump faces new scrutiny for comments on challenging 2020 election loss

    01:48
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All