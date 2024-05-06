IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations
May 6, 202402:25

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • America's most decorated battleship, the USS New Jersey, gets a facelift

    01:30

  • Columbia cancels main commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

    02:13

  • American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say

    00:41

  • FAA says it's investigating Boeing for 787 Dreamliner issue

    01:39

  • Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • 8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

    02:21

  • Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • Catastrophic flooding forces rescues and evacuations in South Texas

    01:57

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies in Trump trial

    02:12

  • 19 receive nation's highest civilian honor

    01:38

Nightly News

Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

02:25

The judge in former President Trump's hush money trial imposed another fine on Mr. Trump for making a comment about the jury and warned of jail time if there are more violations of a gag order. A longtime Trump Organization financial executive testified about business records and invoices that are at the heart of the case against Mr. Trump. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports. May 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • America's most decorated battleship, the USS New Jersey, gets a facelift

    01:30

  • Columbia cancels main commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

    02:13

  • American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say

    00:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All