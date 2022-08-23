IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump had ‘Top Secret’ documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives says

Nightly News

Trump had ‘Top Secret’ documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives says

New revelations about the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home show “more than 300 documents” had “classified markings,” according to the New York Times. The National Archives posted a letter it sent to Trump lawyers back in January after Trump had sent them 15 boxes of documents. The letter said the boxes included 100 classified documents, 700 pages total, including “up to the level of top secret.” Trump has criticized the unprecedented search of a former president’s home, and called the DOJ investigation politically motivated.Aug. 23, 2022

