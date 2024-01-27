IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Moment of joy caught on camera as filmmaker and his family celebrate Oscar nomination

    03:00

  • More businesses now offering discounts if customers pay with cash

    02:06

  • Biden campaigns again in South Carolina amid waning support from Black voters

    02:14

  • U.S. warning travelers to the Bahamas to exercise caution after spike in crime

    01:37

  • Boeing 737 Max 9 flights resume for first time since grounding

    01:44

  • Tanker on fire for hours after attack by Houthis in Gulf of Aden

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Trump holds first campaign event since jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    112-year-old survivor and daughter reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

    01:44

  • Boeing Max 9 flights resume after midair emergency

    01:46

  • Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

    01:56

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • Alabama executes convicted murderer with new nitrogen method

    02:05

  • Ice jam threatens flash flood emergency in Midwest

    01:30

  • Jury orders Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in defamation damages

    02:01

  • U.S. economy shows more robust growth as recession fears ease

    02:02

  • Olympics countdown: 6 months until Paris Summer Games

    01:29

  • Meta launches new safety protections aimed at teens

    01:55

  • Testimony begins in trial of mother charged in school shooting committed by son

    01:41

  • From campaign to courtroom: Trump testifies in defamation damages trial

    02:29

  • Alabama set to execute man with first use of nitrogen gas

    02:44

Nightly News

Trump holds first campaign event since jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

01:59

Former President Donald Trump gave his first public remarks since a Manhattan federal jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him of sexually abusing her in the mid-90s. NBC News’ Liz Kreutz reports.Jan. 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Moment of joy caught on camera as filmmaker and his family celebrate Oscar nomination

    03:00

  • More businesses now offering discounts if customers pay with cash

    02:06

  • Biden campaigns again in South Carolina amid waning support from Black voters

    02:14

  • U.S. warning travelers to the Bahamas to exercise caution after spike in crime

    01:37

  • Boeing 737 Max 9 flights resume for first time since grounding

    01:44

  • Tanker on fire for hours after attack by Houthis in Gulf of Aden

    01:26
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All