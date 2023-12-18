IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hundreds of children have wishes granted in massive Maui toy drive

    02:33

  • Police using drones to patrol malls during holiday shopping season

    02:21

  • Homelessness in U.S. reaches a record high, federal report finds

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Trump holds rally in Nevada a day after controversial comments about immigrants

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Senate negotiators in talks to try to reach U.S.-Mexico border security deal

    01:43

  • New information revealed about mistaken shooting of 3 hostages by Israeli military

    02:36

  • Powerful storm system moving up East Coast brings flooding to South Carolina

    01:56

  • Good News Year Ender: A look back at inspiring stories from 2023

    05:36

  • An inside look at largest USPS distribution facility amid holiday shipping rush

    02:15

  • FDA investigating lead contamination in applesauce that may have sickened dozens of children

    01:49

  • Netanyahu hints at possibility of new negotiations to get hostages home

    02:30

  • USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

    01:00

  • Millions at risk for flash flooding as massive storm system moves through Florida

    01:35

  • Group of volunteers going against California law to help prevent overdoses

    03:34

  • Flu, RSV and Covid hospitalizations surging, CDC warns

    01:49

  • Putin would would like to see ‘more constructive’ U.S. president towards Russia, spokesman says

    01:53

  • Israeli troops preparing for escalations with Hezbollah amid fears of broader conflict

    01:59

  • Israeli military accidentally kills 3 hostages after mistaking them for Hamas fighters

    02:44

  • Jury orders Giuliani to pay two Georgia election workers more than $148 million

    03:01

  • Baseball’s biggest star Shohei Ohtani signs $700 million deal with LA Dodgers

    01:31

Nightly News

Trump holds rally in Nevada a day after controversial comments about immigrants

01:42

Former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters in Nevada a day after he made controversial comments about immigrants at a rally in Durham, New Hampshire. The comments drew rebukes from the Biden campaign and at least one of Trump’s GOP rivals. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest.Dec. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Hundreds of children have wishes granted in massive Maui toy drive

    02:33

  • Police using drones to patrol malls during holiday shopping season

    02:21

  • Homelessness in U.S. reaches a record high, federal report finds

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Trump holds rally in Nevada a day after controversial comments about immigrants

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Senate negotiators in talks to try to reach U.S.-Mexico border security deal

    01:43

  • New information revealed about mistaken shooting of 3 hostages by Israeli military

    02:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All