  • Underground Erie Canal boat tour turns deadly in Western New York

    01:28

  • Family finds 1,000,000 pennies inside late father’s home

    01:28

  • Utah mother accused of killing husband with fentanyl denied bail

    01:33

  • Deadly I-95 collapse will impact commuters and supply chain, Buttigieg warns

    02:22

  • Four children found alive after plane crash in Amazon jungle

    01:44
    Trump in Florida ahead of arraignment tomorrow

    03:27
    Defense says ‘no substantial evidence’ children’s book author murdered her husband

    01:41

  • Mother and daughter graduate from university together

    02:29

  • Breathtaking waterfalls attract visitors to Yosemite National Park after record rain and snow

    02:08

  • New details released about how 4 children survived 40 days in Amazon jungle after plane crash

    01:35

  • Intense planning underway ahead of Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday

    01:30

  • Trump calls federal indictment ‘disgraceful’

    01:49

  • Explosion destroys section of I-95 in Philadelphia

    02:08

  • Trump speaks out for first time since being indicted on federal charges

    02:38

  • High school football player celebrates with team after learning he’s cancer free

    03:23

  • As nation faces lifeguard shortage, 2 fathers drown in separate incidents trying to save children

    01:52

  • 4 children found alive 40 days after plane crashed in Amazon jungle

    02:00

  • 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski found dead at age 81 in North Carolina prison

    01:58

  • American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine’s battlefield

    01:51

  • Legal experts weigh in on criminal case against Trump

    02:43

Nightly News

Trump in Florida ahead of arraignment tomorrow

03:27

Former President Trump arrived in Florida ahead of his historic court hearing tomorrow facing a 37 count indictment over alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all allegations against him. NBC News’ Garrett Haake and Laura Jarrett have more details.June 12, 2023

